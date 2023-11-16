At the end of this year, PC Music will stop putting out new music and switch to being an archival label. But before that, they have a few more releases planned, and one of the last major ones will be Soft Rock, the debut full-length album from Thy Slaughter.

A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, the producers behind Thy Slaughter, shared two tracks last month, and today they’re officially announcing Soft Rock alongside two more. “Lost Everything” was co-written by the late SOPHIE, and it features Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell. And “Reign” is a Cook/EASYFUN-only production. Other Soft Rock guests will include Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Alaska Reid.

Check out “Lost Everything” and “Reign” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sentence”

02 “Immortal”

03 “Reign”

04 “Heavy”

05 “Bullets”

06 “If I Knew”

07 “Flail”

08 “Lost Everything”

09 “O Fortuna”

10 “Shine A Light”

11 “Don’t Know What You Want”

12 “Fountain”

Soft Rock is out 12/1 via PC Music.