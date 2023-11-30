’90s Cruise Announces Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, & More For 2025 Voyage

By the winter of 2025, we’ll be a full quarter-century away from the 1990s — exactly the right amount of time for the ’90s nostalgia summer tour market to morph into a ’90s nostalgia concert cruise market. That’s when the simply and directly named ’90s Cruise will set sail. On deck for the maiden voyage will be Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Lit, Color Me Badd, Fastball, C+C Music Factory, Jesus Jones, Digital Underground, Sophie B. Hawkins, and Lisa Loeb, who’ll be pulling double duty as host and performer. Former MTV personalities Downtown Julie Brown and Matt Pinfield will also be on board as hosts.

A press release promises meet-and-greets, live Q&As, “parties with throwback ’90s themes,” and a ship decked out with “all the ’90s essentials.” The five-day cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas will depart Jan. 31, 2025 from Tampa and stop in Cozumel and Costa Maya before returning on Feb. 5, 2025. Cabin prices start at $1,470 per person (double occupancy). Ticket information is available here.

Note: The ’90s Cruise is not to be confused with the Summer Of ’99 Cruise, which is catering to the SZA demographic with Creed and other concurrent butt-rock bands.