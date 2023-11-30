SZA Stumps For Creed And Nickelback, Wonders Why White People Hate Them So Much

SZA recently sat down for an extensive interview with Variety, who named her their Hitmaker Of The Year after she picked up nine Grammy nominations for last year’s SOS. In a separate breakout section from the conversation, SZA talked about her musical inspirations and whipped out her phone to scroll through her playlists — she has one called “Ultra Songs” and another called “Study Boys” — and discussed the many artists that were influential in making SOS. Many of them make a lot of sense:

When I was making my album I studied all my favorite songs from my youth, all the things I love… [scrolling]… original Bjork, Animal Collective … the Cars’ “Drive”… a lot of Stevie Wonder, Brandy, Fever Ray, Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell… lots of Joni Mitchell… Erykah Badu, Marvin Gaye, Blink-182, Wheatus, India Arie… there’s a lot of Hiatus Kaiyote … Coldplay, more Bjork, the Beatles, Crosby Stills and Nash, Good Charlotte, Lit, David Bowie, so many…

Eventually, she brings up a more recent fixation with Creed, Nickelback, and bands of that ilk. And she stumps for them pretty hard! “The other day you know what I pulled up? Creed, Nickelback, Train ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ just a whole bunch of that!” When interviewer Jem Aswad expressed some consternation, she said: “I know, I know! Wait, you know what’s crazy? Do white people hate Creed and Nickelback? … Why? Black people love them! They rock! That shit is bomb! Why do you all hate it so much? That voice…” Aswad brings up that one of Morgan Wallen’s go-to producers (Joey Moi) used to work with Nickelback. SZA responds:

Okay, I don’t know if that’s where I was headed in the realm of “Yay, I was listening to Creed and Nickelback the other day in childhood nostalgia!’ [laughter] But I like Creed so much — “Higher”? Why are you hating on it? Have you ever felt more inspired and uplifted in your life? I’m in the car and I’m blasting “Higher,” I feel like it’s a gospel song, the vocals are going crazy and it’s also somehow slightly romantic, it just feels so fun. Because even if it’s cliche, he’s so fucking dead ass! I will be a Creed fan forever. Like, it started just on a whim in the shower, “Oh, let’s play this,” and then it became a week of Creed and Nickelback.

SZA then turns back to her phone to rattle off more names that are on her phone playlists: King Krule, Kid Cudi, Jamiroquai, etc…

Read the full Variety interview here.