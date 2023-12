Earlier this week, Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passed away at 65. Musicians have been sharing tributes for the beloved punk icon, including U2, who paid homage to MacGowan on Friday night at their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

U2 played a heartfelt rendition of the Pogues’ song “A Rainy Night In Soho” from their 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Watch the performance below.