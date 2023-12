In the past couple years, the Dominican rapper Tokischa has worked with and received co-signs from the likes of Rosalía, J Balvin, and Madonna. Her latest collaboration is with fellow raunch purveyor Sexyy Red, whose mixtape Hood Hottest Princess just landed on our 50 Best Albums Of 2023 list. Tokischa and Sexyy Red’s team-up is called “Daddy.” Check it out below.