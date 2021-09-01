Tokischa & Rosalía – “Linda”

Rosalía has teamed up with controversial Dominican rapper Tokischa for a new single called “Linda.” Both artists discussed their collaboration in an interview with Zane Lowe an Apple Music 1 today. “Honestly, I was excited to visit Republica Dominicana, and then we’re just hanging in the studio, we’re talking, and it just happened,” Rosalía said. “It was like something that just happened naturally. Like in four hours, we had the song. Yeah. It felt good like that.”

“Yeah, it was fast and it was great,” Tokischa added. “The final product was so much fun. Making it and then listening to it was like the party and then the after party. It felt like a dream actually. Sometimes I was just like, ‘We are really doing this for real?’ I was really excited all the time and I felt like the connection we had is like we have known each other for like years.”

“Linda” is a combination of Tokischa’s dembow and Rosalía’s flamenco pop styles. “You can hear the clap, which is very, very flamenco, you know, the claps,” Rosalía says. “And then that was the only flamenco element you can find. But it comes from us wanting to do dembow when I never done it, it’s the first time and I’m very happy that you, Toki, pushed me to try something new.” Listen and watch the video for “Linda” below.