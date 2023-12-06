Teens In Trouble have a few one-off tracks, an EP, and a split with Desert Mambas under their belt. Now the Raleigh band, spearheaded by Lizzie Killian, is getting ready for their debut album, which is slated for release next year. Today, they’re sharing the opener, “You Don’t Want To Mess With Me,” which has guest vocals and guitar from PUP’s Stefan Babcock and comes with a video directed by Aja Pop.

“It’s about being guarded when someone new enters your life as a way of protecting yourself from getting hurt,” Killian explained about the track in a statement. She continued:

After recording the song, I felt like it wasn’t quite there yet. Around the same time, I was meeting with a friend who suggested that I reach out to other artists I’d love to collaborate with (independent of this project). I was listening to a lot of PUP and I thought that this could be the perfect song for Stefan, and it was! His guitar and vocals injected a brand new energy into the song that makes me excited when I hear it. It’s an honor to have him be a part of this song.

Listen to “You Don’t Want To Mess With Me” below.