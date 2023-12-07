Laura Jane Grace – “Cuffing Season”

Next year, Laura Jane Grace is releasing a new solo album, Hole In My Head. We’ve heard “Dysphoria Hoodie” and the title track so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Cuffing Season.”

“​I think as you get older and go through life’s hurts and heartbreaks, it gets harder and harder to let yourself be open and vulnerable,” Grace said. “But when you do, it can be so worth it even if you just end up hurt and heartbroken again. In the end, I don’t think you regret those kinds of losses. I think you regret not trying.”

Watch a music video for the song below.

Hole In My Head is out 2/16 via Polyvinyl. Last night, Grace popped up as a surprise guest at Dinosaur Jr.’s Brooklyn residency alongside Jason Isbell.