Watch Jason Isbell & Laura Jane Grace Join Dinosaur Jr. In Brooklyn

Lately, alt-rock heroes Dinosaur Jr. have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been with a series of shows in London and Brooklyn, and they’ve had help. In London, reclusive My Bloody Valentine leader and old Dino Jr. buddy Kevin Shields joined the band onstage, as did members of Blur, Suede, and Mogwai. The Brooklyn shows have had big guests, too: Kim Deal, Isaac Brock, Hamilton Leithauser, Kurt Vile, Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, Warren Haynes, Lee Ranaldo. Last night, a couple more heavyweights joined the band.

Every once in a while, Dinosaur Jr. like to bust out their epic live cover of Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s classic “Cortez The Killer.” During last night’s encores, they welcomed country-rock superstar Jason Isbell to the stage. Isbell sang lead on “Cortez,” and both he and J Mascis got to go nuts with the fuzzed-out solos. Watch a fan-made video below.

Immediately after that, Laura Jane Grace, Against Me! leader and solo artist, came out to sing and play guitar on Dino Jr.’s classic cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.” Grace recently got engaged to comedian Paris Campbell, and she posted a soundcheck video on TikTok. Here it is:

Scroll these for a clip of Grace from the concert:

Gumball’s Don Fleming and Jay Spiegel also joined Dino Jr. on two songs last night, including a cover of My Bloody Valentine’s “Only Shallow,” and comedian Clare O’Kane helped out on “In A Jar.” Dino Jr.’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg residence wraps up tonight.

Finally got to play at my preferred volume again https://t.co/0POsfuDGse — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 7, 2023

I know it’s not healthy and for my own music I turned down a long time ago, but tbh there’s only one way to really get that terrible magical sound. It’s gotta be everything louder than everything else — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 7, 2023