Last week, Dinosaur Jr. kicked off a seven-night residency at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Where You Been. They’ve been bringing out special guests for every show, an esteemed list that has included Hamilton Leithauser, Isaac Brock, Kurt Vile, Warren Haynes, Lee Ranaldo, and Kevin Corrigan. On Tuesday night, Kim Deal was brought to the stage to do Pixies’ “Gigantic” and the Breeders’ “Divine Hammer.” She also helped out with “Tarpit.” Also present at the show were the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, who played on “The Wagon.” Here’s some video: