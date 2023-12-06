Watch Kim Deal Join Dinosaur Jr. On Pixies & Breeders Hits In Brooklyn

News December 6, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Watch Kim Deal Join Dinosaur Jr. On Pixies & Breeders Hits In Brooklyn

News December 6, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Last week, Dinosaur Jr. kicked off a seven-night residency at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Where You Been. They’ve been bringing out special guests for every show, an esteemed list that has included Hamilton Leithauser, Isaac Brock, Kurt Vile, Warren Haynes, Lee Ranaldo, and Kevin Corrigan. On Tuesday night, Kim Deal was brought to the stage to do Pixies’ “Gigantic” and the Breeders’ “Divine Hammer.” She also helped out with “Tarpit.” Also present at the show were the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, who played on “The Wagon.” Here’s some video:

Dinosaur Jr. With Kim Deal “Gigantic” 12-05-2023
byu/Pixelnated indinosaurjr

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

2 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

2 days ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest