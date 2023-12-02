Watch Dinosaur Jr. Bring Out Hamilton Leithauser & Isaac Brock In Brooklyn

On Friday night, Dinosaur Jr. kicked off their seven-night residency at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg. Celebrating 30 years of Where You Been, the indie rock greats brought out the Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser and Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock.

Leithauser joined Dinosaur Jr. for their hit “Feel The Pain” from their 1994 album Without A Sound. Brock was invited for “Watch The Corners” from 2012’s I Bet On Sky and “Freak Scene” from 1988’s Bug. Watch footage below.

Dinosaur Jr doing Freak Scene with Isaac Brock. Neat pic.twitter.com/cBhsp3rFGX — gregory (@GregMenti) December 2, 2023

During their London residency last month, Dinosaur Jr. had surprise guests My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields and Debbie Googe, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Suede’s Bernard Butler, and Blur’s Graham Coxon.