Watch Dinosaur Jr. Bring Out Hamilton Leithauser & Isaac Brock In Brooklyn

News December 2, 2023 12:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Dinosaur Jr. Bring Out Hamilton Leithauser & Isaac Brock In Brooklyn

News December 2, 2023 12:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday night, Dinosaur Jr. kicked off their seven-night residency at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg. Celebrating 30 years of Where You Been, the indie rock greats brought out the Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser and Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock.

Leithauser joined Dinosaur Jr. for their hit “Feel The Pain” from their 1994 album Without A Sound. Brock was invited for “Watch The Corners” from 2012’s I Bet On Sky and “Freak Scene” from 1988’s Bug. Watch footage below.

During their London residency last month, Dinosaur Jr. had surprise guests My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields and Debbie Googe, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Suede’s Bernard Butler, and Blur’s Graham Coxon.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

4 days ago 0

Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service Add 2024 Leg To Co-Headlining Tour

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

6 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest