Watch My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields & Dinosaur Jr. Cover The Cure In London

News November 15, 2023 9:24 AM By Chris DeVille

News November 15, 2023 9:24 AM By Chris DeVille

Dinosaur Jr. and My Bloody Valentine go way back. In 1992, for instance, the two bands played a legendary tour together in the United States. They’ve often crossed paths since then, like when Kevin Shields guested at Dinosaur’s Rock Camp in 2019 or J Mascis recently appeared in a promo for Shields’ signature guitar pedal. Tuesday night in London, they got together again.

Performing at the Garage, Dino Jr. welcomed Shields on stage for three songs. They did “Tarpit” from You’re Living All Over Me. They did Thorn from MBV’s You Made Me Realise EP, which they also did together back in 2015. And they played Dinosaur’s cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” which seems to be Shields’ first time playing that particular tune. Watch footage of all three songs below but consider putting in earplugs first.

