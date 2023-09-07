Kevin Shields’ Sold-Out Fender Guitar Pedal Gets A Discounted Rerelease And J Mascis Demo Video

No one tell Mac DeMarco, but Kevin Shields’ guitar pedal is once again available for purchase. In June, Fender released the My Bloody Valentine maestro’s Shields Blender pedal, which instantly sold out. Now the product is back on sale, this time for a much lower price.

The original limited run of Shields Blender pedals cost $499 each. The next edition of the pedal costs only $299. As Guitar World explains, there’s a simple explanation for the cost reduction: Instead of hand-numbered limited edition products made in the US, these are mass-manufactured in China. Presumably they also do not contain a thumb drive filled with unreleased Kevin Shields music, but we can’t say for sure.

The launch of the non-limited Shields Blender is accompanied by a new demo video starring Shields’ old pal J Mascis, whose Dinosaur Jr. joined MBV on a legendary tour in 1992. (Michael Imperioli was there!) Watch below.