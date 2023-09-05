Mac DeMarco Explains Why He Hates Guitar Pedals
Mac DeMarco is the subject of the latest cover story in Music Tech magazine. The feature focuses on how DeMarco recorded his new instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs on a cross-country road trip. It notes that DeMarco traveled with an impressive collection of gear worth over $20,000, including a keyboard that played a crucial role in the recordings: “The Minimoog was the lead singer of the record. I’m so glad I took him along.” But despite his accumulation of nice equipment, DeMarco is moving away from one type of device: effects pedals.
At first, DeMarco explains that he’s growing disinterested in running sounds through effects in general:
I don’t really buy gear any more. I’ve got pretty much every super famous old preamp now, a couple consoles, every really old fancy mic you could ever want – I have a lot of nice shit; nice tape machines and synthesizers, nice guitars, you know. But I think that less is more for me at this point.
I didn’t use a computer to record until probably like 2016 or 17. And, at first, I was like, “Okay, here we go – we’ll put this effect on here, we’ll do this, we’ll do this…” And pretty quickly, I realized I should just really limit myself. I don’t know, I like getting the sound at the microphone…Instead of buying more gear, I’d rather just move the mic around or record in a different room. That’s what is more interesting to me now.
He elaborates that guitar pedals in particular are on his shit list:
They’re stupid. They’re cheap pieces of shit with crappy electronics. It’s just crap in the path. I don’t like crap. I don’t care if it makes you sound like Jimi Hendrix or whatever. I don’t want it. I don’t want it! It just stresses me out thinking about it. And the cables that people use in between them. Oh, man. And then the power – crappy. Everything’s crappy. It’s just crappy. And I don’t want them crapping up my shit. No crap.
Although he concedes he’s using a small pedalboard on tour right now — including a tuner, a vibrato pedal, and an impulse response effect for his acoustic guitar — he rejects “sound-goodizer” pedals categorically. “All the pedals should be put in a big pile and we should light ’em on fire.” Don’t expect Mac to make a trendy shoegaze record anytime soon.