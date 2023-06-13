My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Launches His First Signature Guitar Pedal

News June 13, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields has partnered with Fender for his first signature guitar pedal. The limited-edition Shields Blender is based on the design of the original Fender Blender, first introduced in 1968. Each pedal will come with a printed art box, a hand-signed collector’s booklet featuring an exclusive story and photos, and a plaque with Shields’ signature.

“I really enjoyed the experience,” Shields said. “I’ve been using it a lot recently in the studio, it’s been great. I’m looking forward to hearing how other people use it. It’s kind of pretty extreme but also very interesting when it’s set up in a subtle way.”

The Shields Blender is limited to a run of 700. More details here.

A couple years ago, Shields said that he was working on two new My Bloody Valentine albums, though nothing has materialized yet. Their most recent album, 2013’s m b v, recently turned 10.

