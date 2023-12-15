Watch SAULT Play First-Ever Live Show In London

Over the weekend, enigmatic UK collective SAULT announced their first-ever live show. The event took place tonight at London’s Drumsheds. The band included Inflo, Cleo Sol, Little Simz, and more, some of them in masks to preserve their anonymity, which is a big part of SAULT’s aesthetic.

The gig was billed as “new unreleased album live for the first and only time,” but the setlist photographed by a fan shows plenty of songs from across their catalog were performed. The venue was set up like an exhibit with neon lights and statues, and the concert was as much about performance art as it was about music. Aside from an array of costumes, props, and choreographies, there was also a massive choir and orchestra. See footage below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poon SAP (@poonsapx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pospo (@pospo)

https://twitter.com/salburttjones/status/1735416815797301420?s=20