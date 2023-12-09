SAULT Announce First Live Show And Tease World Tour

News December 9, 2023

Last year, UK collective SAULT released five new albums as a free download for five days, hidden behind a password. They have a habit of stressing their fans out, and today they’re doing so by announcing their first-ever live show during which they will play an unreleased album.

A week ago, they shared a post on their cryptic Instagram page that read: “New unreleased album live for the first and only time.” Today, they officially announced the gig, taking place on Dec. 14 in London, billed as “Acts of Faith.” Tickets are on sale Monday. Another post teases a tour, with the caption reading, “Experience each album In A different country,” mentioning New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Germany, Paris, and Africa.

 

