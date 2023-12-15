Today, Atlanta rap star Lil baby celebrates his 29th birthday. He’s not so lil anymore! Baby has had a pretty quiet year. His album It’s Only Me came out at the end of last year, but his 2017 stealth smash “Freestyle” remains his most popular song by far. Before this morning, Baby hadn’t released any music of his own this year, though he did appear on singles from people like the Weeknd and Skrillex. But Baby likes to release new songs on his birthday, and he’s got two new ones out today.

Lil Baby’s haunted, soulful form of melodic trap hasn’t changed much over the years. He’s a huge talent, and it would be cool to hear him pushing his voice and finding new things to do with it. For now, though, Baby prefers to stay in his lane, and he’s good at that. “Crazy” and “350,” his new songs, are fine examples of the kind of sad, resigned music that he’s made his trademark. “350” includes what sounds like a shot at Baby’s old partner Gunna, which is too bad. Listen to them below.

“Crazy” and “350” are out now on Quality Control/Motown.