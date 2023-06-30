The chaotic story of The Idol, the Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s HBO show, continues to unfurl in predictable-but-unpredictable ways. The latest wrinkle: This weekend’s episode, the fifth of the season, is also the finale. Since the show was originally reported to be six episodes, that got a lot of people speculating that HBO had decided to cut bait on the show, ending it earlier than anticipated because of how much people hate it. (This is after HBO denied that the show was cancelled.) Instead, it was apparently a creative decision to keep this season to five episodes, and we still don’t know if there will be another one. Nobody knows anything!

In any case, the Weeknd continues to released the soundtrack to The Idol, one discrete chunk at a time. Last week, he dropped two more songs — his cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” and “One Of The Guys,” his collaboration with castmates Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie from BLACKPINK. Today, we get two more tracks.

The new songs “Like A God” and “False Idols” both aim for mythic resonance, but both of them sound like replacement-level synth-streaked Weeknd tracks. The Weeknd co-produced both songs with Mike Dean, who was pretty funny playing himself on last week’s episode. (“Like A God” also lists regular Weeknd collaborator Sage Skolfield as a co-producer.) “False Idols” features Atlanta rap superstar Lil Baby and Suzanna Son, the Idol actor who made her debut in the 2021 indie film Red Rocket and who already showed up on the soundtrack song “Family.” (She and the Weeknd sang that one together onstage in Stockholm earlier this month.) Suzanna Son can really sing! That’s one nice takeaway from this whole thing, anyway. Listen to both tracks below.

In a couple of days, this whole thing will be over, and we’ll finally be able to relax.