The Weeknd Shares John Lennon Cover And Jennie Collab From The Idol

Amid scathing reviews and rumors that HBO may not renew it for a second season, The Idol is still rolling out weekly episodes, and the Weeknd continues to share music from its soundtrack. After episode three, a few new tracks were added to streaming services: two were attributed to the Weeknd (“A Lesser Man” and “Take Me Back”), and there was a new Moses Sumney song, “Get It B4.” Tonight, as HBO queues up episode four, the Weeknd is sharing some more soundtrack material, including a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”

There’s also a track titled “One Of The Girls” featuring Lily-Rose Depp, who appears as pop-star protagonist Jocelyn, and Jennie from BLACKPINK, who stars on the show as Dyanne. Finally, there’s “Fill The Void” with Depp and Ramsey, who plays one of the Weeknd aka Tedros’ followers on The Idol.

Listen to each below.