This summer, as the Weeknd-starring HBO show The Idol rolls out from week to week, the Weeknd himself is on a stadium tour that will be making its way around Europe until August. This weekend, he was in Stockholm, performing at the Tele2 Arena. Last night, he brought out his Idol co-star Suzanna Son, last seen in Red Rocket, and they performed “Family,” a song that debuted in last week’s episode.

The third episode of The Idol premiered last night, and some new songs from the show have now been added to streaming services. There’s two tracks attributed to the Weeknd: “A Lesser Man,” which was written by Abel Tesfaye, Mike Dean, and Sam Levinson, and produced by the Weeknd and Mike Dean; and “Take Me Back,” written by Tesfaye, Dean, and Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville and produced by the same pair. And then there’s a new song from Moses Sumney, “Get It B4.”

Watch video for the “Family” performance and check out the new tracks below.

