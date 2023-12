In October, beloved indie rock weirdos Strange Ranger (whose Pure Music was on our list of Best Albums of 2023) announced their breakup and therefore made it on our annual In Memoriam tribute. Last month, Isaac Eiger, one of the band’s two founding members, shared “Dream All Night,” the debut single from his new project called Threshold. Today, he released “Century,” an untethered, off-kilter ballad. Hear it below.