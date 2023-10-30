Strange Ranger Break Up

Strange Ranger have broken up. The indie rock band — most recently based in New York, after stints in Portland and Philadelphia — released Pure Music, their most recent album, this July. On Instagram this morning, the band wrote, “Pure Music will be the last Strange Ranger album. Thank you so much for listening to the music and coming out to shows for all these years- it means the world. See u on the other side.”

Strange Ranger started in 2009 in Portland. At first, they were known as Sioux Falls, and they released their 2016 debut album Rot Forever under that name before becoming Strange Ranger that same year. As Strange Ranger, they released three albums, as well as the 2021 mixtape No Light In Heaven. Over the years, they moved from DIY indie rock to a more electronic pop sound. The band played their most recent show last month at Portland’s Polaris Hall, and they haven’t announced any plans for any kind of grand-finale live show.