Strange Ranger – “She’s On Fire”

New Music May 2, 2023 10:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Philly’s Strange Ranger have announced a new album, Pure Music, which follows their 2021 No Light In Heaven mixtape and 2019’s Remembering The Rockets. Out July 21, Pure Music features the previously released “Rain So Hard” and the official lead single, the percussive “She’s On Fire,” which is out today with a video directed by Ben Turok.

Recorded at a cabin in upstate New York, Pure Music contains material from the same sessions as Strange Ranger’s aforementioned mixtape. “When you’re young, it feels like life has a kind of arc to it and up ahead in the future, there’s some point where all your experiences converge and this fog of confusion will lift and you will have arrived,” says Isaac Eiger of “She’s On Fire.” “This is definitely not true and increasingly, music is the steadying hand I lean on when looking for meaning. It provides a spiritualism that feels absent from much of life and I want to be as close to that feeling as possible.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rain So Hard”
02 “She’s On Fire”
03 “Dream”
04 “Way Out”
05 “Blue Shade”
06 “Blush”
07 “Wide Awake”
08 “Ask Me About My Love Life”
09 “Fantasy”
10 “Dazed In The Shallows”

TOUR DATES:
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA w/ Blood & Zeke Ultra
06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Heaven w/Chanel Beads

Pure Music is out 7/21 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.

