A.G. Cook was pretty busy last year with the release of the Another Pobbles Christmas EP under the name Pobbles, as well as his project Thy Slaughter with Easyfun sharing the album Soft Rock. The prolific producer is kicking off 2024 with the enveloping song “Silver Thread Gold Needle,” which sputters and buzzes unpredictably for nearly 10 minutes — an enthusiastic entrance into the new year. Hear it below.