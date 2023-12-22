Since 2019, our 2022 Band To Watch Knifeplay has been sharing a new holiday song to add to their growing For The Holidays project. Today, they’re releasing a cover of Counting Crows’ “A Long December.”

For The Holidays is on sale through Jan. 1, with all proceeds going to Broad Street Ministry, an organization that helps homeless and hungry folks in Philly. Read what bandleader Tj Strohmer said about the album:

I am happy to be expanding this record once again for the 5th year in a row. The holidays can be such a specifically emotional time and I’m grateful to have this outlet as a space to explore that. This concept of letting the record come and go with the season itself feels right to me because it returns each year with a little growth, much like we all try to do. I know this music won’t be for everyone and it’s certainly not what people expect from us. But that’s how so much of my favorite work from myself and other artists usually tends to be. Thank you to Johanna Baumann and Max Black for helping to make these songs everything they could be, and thank you to everyone interested enough to pay for this record and help support Broad Street Ministry in all the work they do to help our local community.

Stream the song below, and considering purchasing the album on Bandcamp.