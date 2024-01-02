New year, new Playboi Carti. “BACKR00MS,” the influential Atlanta rapper’s new single out tonight, is a collaboration with fellow brand-name star Travis Scott plus two lesser known names, SEXISDEATH and Indiana420Bitch. Context clues suggest SEXISDEATH is the producer and Indiana420Bitch directed the video. The lyric social media users are fixating on so far is the one about how he needs an Ice Spice.

“BACKR00MS” follows recent Carti singles “Different Day” and “2024.” Presumably all of them will appear on I AM MUSIC, Carti’s much-teased new album.

Watch the “BACKR00MS” video below.