Verity Den formed in early 2023 and are based in North Carolina via Bellingham, Washington. The band is made up of Casey Proctor of Haruspex Palace and Holy Sons, Trevor Reece and Mike Wallace of Drag Sounds, plus Reed Benjamin of Calapase and No One Mind for live performances. Today, Verity Den are announcing their debut self-titled album and sharing “Priest Boss,” a five-minute excursion into scrappy, celestial shoegaze.

Read what Proctor said about the song:

The title “Priest Boss” comes from a story one of Trevor’s friends told him about getting drunk with their boss, who also happens to be a priest, and part of that story is in another song of ours (“Other Friends”). For whatever reason that imagery made me think of tradition and growing up in a small town where probably 85 percent of the population is suffering from some sort of depression. You watch people grasp at traditions that they think will lead to satisfaction in life but most of the time they just end up spinning around, doing the same dance their parents did before them, resulting in shades of disappointment. We all do it in our own ways. So, the song is about being stuck in that dance, but not really being a natural dancer.

Hear “Priest Boss” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Washer Dryer”

02 “Priest Boss”

03 “Prudence”

04 “Tess”

05 “Other Friends”

06 “Everyone Thought You Were Dead”

07 “Crush Meds”

Verity Den is out in March.