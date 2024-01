Joey Beerman’s recent string of Sipper singles has been keeping us clicking. “Nap,” “Sid,” and “Amends” all mixed surging, subterranean dance beats with rock and pop in ways that pleasingly call back to the late ’90s. Today’s new track “If You Didn’t Want” me keeps that vibe going, with languid whispers from Beerman haunting a hard-hitting, frenetic beat. Listen below.

if you didnt want me by Sipper