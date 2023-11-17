The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Konradsen - "Out In The Backyard"

Singing into a microphone for other people to hear is an intimate act by default, but there’s something especially tender and personal about Jenny Marie Sabel’s voice. It hit like a comforting word from an old friend when Konradsen first emerged in the late 2010s, and the effect is even more intense now that the band has returned from a period of extended quiet. “Out In The Backyard,” the lead single from new album Michael’s Book On Bears, finds Sabel and Eirik Vildgren moving just slightly beyond the post-Blonde minimalism that defined their debut, bringing their rainy-day folk-pop out of amniotic insularity and into the anxieties of real life. But even as Sabel frets about other people’s judgment and the complications of moving, the overall effect of the music is a tasteful beauty and exquisite peacefulness. —Chris