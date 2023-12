We’ve been feeling the recent output from NYC electronic pop act Sipper, and new single “Amends” has maintained my enthusiasm level. The track matches a burbling, hard-charging beat with whispery vocals and eerie synths. Sipper, aka Joey Beerman, describes “Amends” as “EDM,” but to me it hearkens back to a time when people were calling music like this “electronica.” Listen below.

amends by Sipper