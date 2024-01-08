Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Now The Highest-Grossing Concert Film And Documentary Of All Time

News January 8, 2024 8:20 AM By Chris DeVille

At last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour did not win for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which instead went to Barbie. But after that rare disappointment, today brings some more good news for Swift. Her film is now the highest grossing documentary of all time.

According to a press release from AMC Theatres, which distributed the film, The Eras Tour was already the highest grossing concert film ever before an $8.7 million opening week in China last week pushed its global box office gross to $261.6 million. That was enough to surpass Michael Jackson’s This Is It as the all-time highest grossing documentary, which earned $261.2 million after its 2009 release several months after Jackson’s death.

