D’Angelo & Jay-Z Apparently Have A Nine-Minute Song On The Book Of Clarence Soundtrack

January is typically a pretty dead time for both film and music releases, but a new satirical biblical epic is set to open this Friday, and its soundtrack will feature some very big names. Jay-Z is one of the producers of The Book Of Clarence, a new movie in which LaKeith Stanfield plays a con man in ancient Jerusalem who tries to convince people that he’s the real messiah. We already know that the soundtrack will feature Jay, but now we’re learning that it’ll reportedly feature Jay teaming up with D’Angelo, an even more reclusive ’90s great.

The Book Of Clarence comes to us from director Jeymes Samuel. Jay-Z also produced Samuel’s last film, the fun and violent Netflix Western The Harder They Fall. Samuel, who is Seal’s brother, is a musician who used to record as the Bullitts. We’ve already heard the first single from the Book Of Clarence soundtrack: “Hallelujah Heaven,” which is credited to Samuel and which features Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks. Now, Samuel is making big pronouncements about a Jay-Z/D’Angelo collab.

During a live event this past weekend, Jeymes Samuel told interviewer Elliott Wilson about this new song: “It’s so deep — D’Angelo, Jay-Z. Like, nine minutes, 32 seconds of absolute soulful biblical bliss.” I’ll believe all that when I hear it, but, I mean, I’ll definitely listen.

The Book Of Clarence comes out on Friday, and that’s presumably also when we’ll get to hear this song. In other news, Pitchfork reports that Jay-Z just won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, thanks to his work on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.