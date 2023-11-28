In 2021, director Jeymes Samuel came out with his first feature, a cool and violent Netflix Western called The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z was one of that film’s producers, and he had a couple of tracks on its soundtrack. Jay is also producing The Book Of Clarence, Samuel’s follow-up, which appears to be a kind of Biblical-epic comedy, starring LaKeith Stanfield as a Jerusalem con man who tries to convince people that he’s the real messiah. Jay will have music on the Book Of Clarence soundtrack, as will Kid Cudi. Today, we get to hear the first track from the film, and it comes from Jeymes Samuel himself.

Jeymes Samuel has produced a lot of music under the name the Bullitts. He also happens to be Seal’s brother, so he’s been around this stuff for a while. The first single from the Book Of Clarence soundtrack has Samuel credited as lead artist, but it’s also got appearances from three legends in two different genres. “Hallelujah Heaven” is a slick, funky march, and it’s got verses from Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks.

Lil Wayne opens “Hallelujah Heaven” with a fun, playful verse, and he keeps the whole thing from sounding too self-serious. Dancehall originators Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks come less, and it’s interesting to hear their voices on something so clearly gospel-influenced. The track sounds like a bunch of different things happening at once. Check it out below.

The Book Of Clarence is in theaters 1/12.