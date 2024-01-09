Keanu Reeves Talks Interpol, Kim Gordon, And A Mystery Experimental Album He Picked Up For Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag?

Last year, Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar reunited for the first time in two decades, and their first album in 23 years, Somewhere Between The Palm Trees And Power Lines, came out in October. Reeves and his Dogstar bandmates Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose participated in a What’s In My Bag? sit-down for Amoeba Records back in November when they performed at the Hollywood record store, and that video has just been released.

“One of the joys of going to a record store is discovery, but also like there’s things in life … aren’t there things in life you’ve heard about but never experienced?” Reeves said as he pulled out a massive special edition of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen, as performed by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Reeves’ other picks include Interpol’s The Other Side Of Make-Believe — “can’t wait to hear this,” he noted of the band’s most recent album, which came out in 2022 — and Kim Gordon’s memoir Girl In A Band (“It’s cool to get a chance to learn about someone I grew up listening to and being inspired by”).

He also picked up an experimental album that he didn’t know anything about. “Part of going into a record store is that I don’t know what I’m going to get — this was in the experimental section of music and it has no text…” Reeves said. “So, I don’t know. I’m being influenced by the art and the headline ‘experimental music.'” (The record in question is the 2012 self-titled album from the noise group Marshstepper.)

Here’s the full video: