People keep asking me if they’re back, and I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah! I’m thinking they’re back!

In 1994, when Keanu Reeves was at the first peak of his movie-star fame, he became the bass player in a Los Angeles alt-rock band called Dogstar. Reeves turned down some big roles to tour with Dogstar, quietly playing bass on the side of the stage and politely refusing to acknowledge the fact that people were showing up to their shows just to catch a glimpse of Johnny Utah. Dogstar went inactive in 2002, but now that Reeves is once again at some new career peak, he has returned to his duties in Dogstar. The band announced their reunion in May, and they played their first show in 20 years last month, at the BottleRock Festival. Now, Dogstar have a new song, and they’ve got an album and a tour coming up.

Listening to Dogstar’s new song “Everything Turns Around,” you might murmur the phrase “deja vu,” as a confused look crinkles your forehead. Officer Jack Traven and his friends have made a prime piece of fuzzed-out ’90s-style power-pop. It’s almost like they’ve piled into a time-traveling phone booth to bring 1996-era Spacehog into the present day. (What would Spacehog think of a mall in 2023?) It’s the first single from Dogstar’s new album Somewhere Between The Palm Trees And Power Lines, the follow-up to their 2000 album Happy Ending. And now Dogstar are going on tour, too! You’ll get to see John Wick playing bass and acting like he’s not ultra-famous in a venue near you!

Below, listen to “Everything Turns Around” and check out the Somewhere Between The Palm Trees And Power Lines tracklist and Dogstar’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blonde”

02 “How The Story Ends”

03 “Everything Turns Around”

04 “Overhang”

05 “Dillon Street”

06 “Lily”

07 “Lust”

08 “Glimmer”

09 “Sunrise”

10 “Sleep”

11 “Upside”

12 “Breach”

TOUR DATES:

8/10 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

8/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

8/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

8/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

8/18 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

8/19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

8/22 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

8/23 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

8/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

8/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

8/27 – Solana Beach, CA & Belly Up

8/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

9/05 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba

9/06-07 – Yokohama, Japan @ KT Zepp

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall

12/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

12/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

12/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Somewhere Between The Palm Trees And Power Lines is out 10/6 on Dillon Street.