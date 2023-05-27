In case you hadn’t heard, Keanu Reeves’ onetime band Dogstar are back, recording new music and mapping out live gigs. Today, they performed live for the first time at BottleRock Napa, which is going down this weekend in California’s Napa Valley.

During their set, which comes after a series of private performances, Dogstar played a mix of older songs from their previous studio albums, 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending, as well as some newer cuts from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album.

Speaking to Billboard ahead of the show, Reeves said of the band: “It’s a space that I love, and a space that I tried to protect.” Meanwhile, Rob Mailhouse described the ongoing recording process with producer Dave Trumfio. “[Dave] understood where we were coming from and worked really well with Bret [Domrose], layering guitars and doing lots of different sounds and ambient things — things that weren’t just hard rock, in-your-face music, [but] a little more textural.”

Watch Dogstar reunite at BottleRock below.

the return of Dogstar pic.twitter.com/gyFLPCEyOS — Saul Levitz (@saullevitz) May 27, 2023