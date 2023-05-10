Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Announce First Show In 20 Years

Last summer, Keanu Reeves’ onetime band Dogstar launched an Instagram account and posted an announcement: “We’re back.” Since then, the band’s posted photos and video from rehearsals and private reunion shows. Just a few days ago, Dogstar announced plans to “roll out some new music this summer, followed by gigs.” Well, it appears Dogstar’s first major reunion show is underway and happening May 27 at Bottlerock Napa. (The fest will take place over the weekend of May 26-28.)

“New Addition to BottleRock 2023!,” the fest announced on Twitter. “Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves will be performing brand new songs. Catch their first major performance in decades on Saturday, May 27th.” Indeed, this will be Dogstar’s first live, public performance in 20 years. Check out the announcement below.