Anna Calvi – “Miquelon”

Emma Nathan

New Music January 22, 2024 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

The TV series Peaky Blinders had a very particular aesthetic — telling the grimy story of an early-20th-century UK crime family with doomy rock songs by people like Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, and Arctic Monkeys. The show’s sixth and final season came out least year, but it still feels culturally present, with series lead Cillian Murphy starring in Oppenheimer. When the Oscar nominations come out tomorrow, Murphy is a near-lock for a Best Actor nomination. So it’s a pretty good time for a Peaky Blinders soundtrack album.

The British musician Anna Calvi scored the fifth and sixth seasons of Peaky Blinders, even covering “Red Right Hand,” the Nick Cave classic that served as the show’s theme song. This week, Calvi will release her score for those last two seasons, and we’ve already posted her tracks “Ain’t No Grave” and “Black Tuesday.” Now, she’s also shared the stark, bluesy instrumental “Miquelon.” Check it out below.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) is out 1/26 on Domino Soundtracks.

