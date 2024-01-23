Bratmobile Announce First NYC Show In 22 Years

Ben Trivett

News January 23, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Bratmobile Announce First NYC Show In 22 Years

Ben Trivett

News January 23, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2019, the riot grrrl revolution was resuscitated when Bikini Kill played their first show in 22 years. Last year, fellow riot grrrl band Bratmobile reunited for the first time in over 20 years, and now they’ve announced their first New York show in 22 years.

On April 27, Bratmobile will perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw with Downtown Boys and cumgirl8. The lineup will have singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman, who will be joined by Rose Melberg of Tiger Trap and the Softies on guitar, Audrey Marrs of Mocket on keys, and Marty Key of Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, and Young Pioneers on bass. Tickets are available Friday, January 26 at 10am ET here.

They’ll also be playing Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas on May 26 and 27. Find more information here.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

2 days ago 0

Billy Joel Teases “Turn The Lights Back On,” First New Music In 17 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest