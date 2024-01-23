Bratmobile Announce First NYC Show In 22 Years

In 2019, the riot grrrl revolution was resuscitated when Bikini Kill played their first show in 22 years. Last year, fellow riot grrrl band Bratmobile reunited for the first time in over 20 years, and now they’ve announced their first New York show in 22 years.

On April 27, Bratmobile will perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw with Downtown Boys and cumgirl8. The lineup will have singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman, who will be joined by Rose Melberg of Tiger Trap and the Softies on guitar, Audrey Marrs of Mocket on keys, and Marty Key of Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, and Young Pioneers on bass. Tickets are available Friday, January 26 at 10am ET here.

They’ll also be playing Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas on May 26 and 27. Find more information here.