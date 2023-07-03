Watch Bratmobile Reunite For The First Time In Over 20 Years

Until this week, Bratmobile, the surfy, garage-rocking riot grrrl pioneers from Olympia, had not performed since 2002. That changed with a pair of reunion gigs in California — first a secret club show in LA, then a festival in Oakland.

Last Wednesday, Bratmobile took the stage at Zebulon in LA for an unannounced warmup gig. Tiger Trap’s Rose Melberg played in the Bratmobile lineup, and she stepped to the mic to sing her own band’s “Supreme Nothing” during the set. The Linda Lindas, the widely beloved young rock band, joined Bratmobile onstage to cover the Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.” Then, Sunday in Oakland, the Bratmobile reunion stepped out into the light. At the Mosswood Meltdown, the whole set repeated, this time with an even larger contingent of young folks bopping around onstage for the “Cherry Bomb” cover.

Check out footage from Zebulon and Mosswood Meltdown below.

SURPRISE BRATMOBILE SHOW AT ZEBULON !!! pic.twitter.com/C4bOG6GHNF — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) June 29, 2023

Girl Germs in LA tonight, playing Bratmobile, Tiger Trap and The Runaways (with special guests the Linda Lindas and girls from rock camp🤘) pic.twitter.com/XMFCmEnoqs — Trish Bendix (@trishbendix) June 29, 2023