Oakland’s Mosswood Meltown aka “two full days of unhinged punk mayhem” is set to take place July 1-2 in Oakland’s Mosswood Park. The initial lineup was announced last December, with John Waters hosting and performers Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!!, Tina & the Total Babes, the Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat headlining. Today, the fest is announcing its full lineup, which includes Bratmobile in their first public performance in over 20 years, Mika Miko for their first show in a decade, ESG, J.J. Fad, the Avengers, Snooper, and more.

In a statement, Bratmobile opened up about their forthcoming live reunion:

Bratmobile is excited to announce our first public show in a long time on July 2, 2023, at the Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland, CA. It’s been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways. In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill. After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn’t the right time, and then… 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it. Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won’t be able to join us at this time, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to play together with her again in the near future. We will be playing this show with a few other people — Rose Melberg on guitar, Audrey Marrs on keys, and Marty Key on bass — who will try to fill the gap and honor her riffs. We hope to see you at Mosswood!

Check out the full Mosswood Meltdown lineup below.

LINEUP:

Le Tigre (First Bay Area gig in 15 years)

Bratmobile (First public performance in 20 years)

Gravy Train!!!! (Only gig in 2023)

Mika Miko (First show in a decade) ESG (First performance in Oakland, CA)

Tina & The Total Babes (Only gig in 2023)

The Rondelles (Only show in 2023)

J.J. Fad

Quintron & Ms. Pussycat The Avengers

Snooper

Brower

Morgan & the Organ Donors

Memo P.S.T

Cumgirl8

Warp

Ticket info is available here.