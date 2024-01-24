In a couple months, the Staves are releasing a new album, All Now, their first since the folk sisters pared down to a duo. We’ve heard “You Held It All” and the title track from it already, and today they’re back with another new song, “I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It.”

“This was the first song we recorded for the album and we had just written it so there’s a freshness and an immediacy to it for us,” the band shared in a statement. They continued:

The song is about passing surges of emotions and memories that often don’t get expressed or articulated. It’s exploring that state of stillness on the outside but with a flurry of things happening below the surface and how, often, we don’t let on what we’re really feeling most of the time or how much we’re feeling it. Even the question ‘how are you?’ can prove difficult to find the answer to… The song came from a train-ride down to Brighton with friends with the scenery whizzing by—the transient flashes as things come in and out of focus. It is built around this two-chord pattern that kind of chugs along and motors through, picking out these jolts of feeling or memory that rush by.

All Now is out 3/22 via Nonesuch Records.