Liam Gallagher & John Squire Announce Album Details And Tour, Share “Mars To Liverpool”

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and the Stone Roses’ John Squire recently announced a collaborative album and released its lead single “Just Another Rainbow.” Today they’ve revealed the LP details along with a second advance track and announced a tour.

The album’s called Liam Gallagher John Squire, Squire did the cover artwork, and it arrives in March. “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it,” Gallagher says in a press release. Check out the tracklist and hear new single “Mars To Liverpool” below.

01 “Raise Your Hands”

02 “Mars To Liverpool”

03 “One Day At A Time”

04 “I’m A Wheel”

05 “Just Another Rainbow”

06 “Love You Forever”

07 “Make It Up As You Go Along”

08 “You’re Not The Only One”

09 “I’m So Bored”

10 “Mother Nature’s Song”

And here are those tour dates:

3/13 – Glasgow, Barrowland

3/14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

3/16 – Dublin, Olympia

3/18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3/20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3/21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3/23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

3/25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/26 – London, Troxy

4/2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4/4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4/6 – Milan, Fabrique

4/11 – Brooklyn, Paramount