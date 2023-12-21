Liam Gallagher & John Squire Announce Collaborative Album, Lead Single Out Next Month

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have announced a collaborative album, which will be out next year. The Manchester duo’s first single, “Just Another Rainbow,” will be released on Jan. 5 and a 7″ can be pre-ordered here.

“I think John’s a top songwriter,” Gallagher shared in a statement. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter, too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned.” He continued:

There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.

Gallagher and Squire have been teasing their team-up for a while, with Gallagher calling their collab “the best record since Revolver” in a tweet back in October. Last year, Gallagher invited the Stone Roses guitarist to play “Champagne Supernova” with him at Knebworth, recreating a similar appearance Squire made at an Oasis show in 1996.

“To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want,” Squire said of their upcoming single. “But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Their album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who also plays bass on it, and there are drums from Joey Waronker. Here’s a teaser video for the collab: