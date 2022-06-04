On May 27, Liam Gallagher released his third studio album, C’mon You Know, which won the singer his fourth post-Oasis No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Gallagher took a victory lap in Knebworth yesterday for the first of two shows. During the June 3 show, Gallagher brought out the Stone Roses’ John Squire to play “Champagne Supernova,” closing out the set. As NME points out, Squire also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth show 26 years ago.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd. “The one and only John fucking Squire.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

C’Mon You Know is out now via Warner Records.