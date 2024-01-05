Just before Christmas, two titans of late 20th century Manchester pop-rock — Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire — announced a collaborative album coming in 2024, produced by Greg Kurstin, with bass by Kurstin and drums by Joey Waronker. They also teased lead single “Just Another Rainbow,” which is out now.

Squire shared this statement on the track:

To me the most obvious take on “Just Another Rainbow” is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.

Listen below.