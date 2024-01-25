Morrissey Cancels This Weekend’s You Are The Quarry 20th Anniversary Shows

Morrissey has canceled this weekend’s shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Are The Quarry. Moz was scheduled to perform these special concerts at Anaheim’s Honda Center on Friday, Jan. 26 and Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Saturday, Jan. 27. Both venues have announced cancellations due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Tickets will be automatically refunded.

Morrissey is known for canceling shows at the last minute. Here are some examples from over the years.