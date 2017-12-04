Tonight’s Morrissey Show Is Cancelled

Morrissey’s concert in Philadelphia tonight has been cancelled. “It is with great regret that we must inform you that tonight’s Morrissey performance at The Fillmore Philadelphia has been postponed due to illness in the touring party,” reads a statement on the event’s page on Facebook. “The Fillmore Philadelphia team apologizes greatly for this disappointment and wishes those who are ill a speedy recovery. The rescheduled performance date will be announced as soon as possible. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”