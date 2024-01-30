Last year, Softcult — the band of Canadian twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn — were our Band To Watch following an infectious 2021 EP called Year Of The Rat and a string of alluring songs. Today, they’re back with a blissful blast of grunge called “Shortest Fuse.”

“Capitalism seems to be designed to keep underprivileged people toiling in a never ending cycle of debt and poverty where their labor is underpaid in order to profit their employers,” the pair said in a statement. “The benefits of capitalism are rarely equally distributed, accruing wealth to a very small percentage of the population. Built on the notion of greed, benefitting only by paying workers less than what their labor is worth, it’s difficult to not become disenfranchised with capitalism when you exist in this reality and see no end in sight. We can’t become complicit in a system that is designed to keep us down.”

Watch the “Shortest Fuse” video below.

TOUR DATES:

02/08 – Boston, MA @ Rockwood Music Hall Boston *

02/09 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

02/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

02/13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

02/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre (Side Stage) *

02/16 – Tampa, FL @ New World Tampa ~

02/17 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit ~

02/18 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) ~

02/20 – Nashville TN @ The End ~

02/21 – Columbus OH @ Rumba Cafe ~

02/22 – New Kensington PA @ Preserving Underground ~

02/23 – Buffalo NY @ Mohawk Place ~

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary #

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

06/30 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #

07/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

07/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl #

07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

07/07 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater #

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room #

07/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

07/13 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room #

07/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

07/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

07/19 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

07/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall #

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill #

07/23 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

* with Superbloom

~ with Glixen:

# with Present.